60 violations issued to NY bars, restaurants over the weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — A New York State task force issued 60 violations to bars and restaurants over the weekend, as the number of people testing positive for coronavirus remains low, officials said Sunday.

There were 34 violations on Friday night and 26 additional violations on Saturday, according to the governor’s office.

Of the 26 on Saturday night, 16 were in Queens, five in Manhattan, two in Brooklyn, one in the Bronx and two in Nassau County, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“Come on, Queens. We need the NYPD to step up and help in New York City,” the governor added.

On Friday night, the State Liquor Authority task force visited 1,195 establishments, and 97% were in compliance, a state official said.

The crackdown on bars and restaurants continues despite more record-low coronavirus data.

Of the 65,812 tests reported on Saturday, 515 were positive. That’s a positivity rate of .78%, which is well below the state’s 1% average and the lowest one-day rate since March.

Seven additional deaths were reported Saturday and 548 people remain hospitalized with the virus. Of those hospitalized, 131 are in intensive care units — the lowest number of ICU patients since March, according to the governor.

Cuomo said continued enforcement of coronavirus executive orders and the phased reopening plan are key in keeping COVID-19 numbers low across the state.

“We need to protect the extraordinary progress New Yorkers have made,” he tweeted Saturday morning. “What we are doing is working. We need to stay smart and stay cautious.”