6 NYU students test positive for COVID-19; residents at dorm building must quarantine

Students at NYU’s Rubin Hall have been instructed to quarantine after at least six students tested positive for COVID-19.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Residents at a New York University dorm have been instructed to quarantine after several students tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Monday.

Testing at NYU’s Rubin Hall indicated six positive cases out of the 400 students living in the building.

The students have been isolated and their close contacts have been quarantined, according to NYU officials.

Out of an abundance of caution, all residents and employees at the dorm building will be retested and were instructed Saturday to begin quarantining until at least Tuesday night.

NYU began their ongoing testing for students in residence halls and began ongoing testing for the first cohort of non-resident students and employees this week.

The FDA-authorized tests are self-administered.

Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 11, the university conducted nearly 30,000 COVID-19 tests, with an overall positive rate of about 0.19%.

The positive cases come after large crowds gathered at Washington Square Park in previous weekends. At least 30 students have already been suspended by NYU for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The university has since deployed Public Health Ambassadors outside the park entrances to hand out masks and other PPE.

