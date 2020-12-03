6 new drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing sites open across NYC, Long Island

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rapid drive-thru COVID-19 testing at ProHealth Urgent Care location in Jericho

ProHEALTH Urgent Care’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Jericho, New York on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

NEW YORK — ProHEALTH Urgent Care opened six new drive-thru COVID-19 rapid-testing sites Thursday across New York City and Long Island.

The independent, physician-led group said it opened the new sites as part of efforts “to expand testing to the masses and flatten the curve amid a surge of cases in our region.”

Patients at drive-thru testing sites are able to register electronically in their cars and be tested simply by rolling down their window.

Test results can be received “in mere minutes,” the organization said.

The drive-thru rapid testings is now available at these ProHEALTH’s drive-thru locations:

Fort Hamilton
100-33 Fourth Ave. in Brooklyn

Gramercy Park
291 Third Ave. in Manhattan

Yorkville
1601 Third Ave. (at East 90th Street) in Manhattan

Little Neck
254-61 Nassau Blvd. in Queens

Jericho
555 N. Broadway in Jericho, Long Island

Riverhead
1149 Old Country Road in Riverhead, Long Island

ProHEALTH said rapid testing is also available for in-clinic visits at all 27 of its New York area urgent-care locations.

Head to their website for all locations and more information on testing.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

6th woman complains of Cuomo misconduct: Report

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?