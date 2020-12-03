6 new drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing sites open across NYC, Long Island

ProHEALTH Urgent Care’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Jericho, New York on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

NEW YORK — ProHEALTH Urgent Care opened six new drive-thru COVID-19 rapid-testing sites Thursday across New York City and Long Island.

The independent, physician-led group said it opened the new sites as part of efforts “to expand testing to the masses and flatten the curve amid a surge of cases in our region.”

Patients at drive-thru testing sites are able to register electronically in their cars and be tested simply by rolling down their window.

Test results can be received “in mere minutes,” the organization said.

The drive-thru rapid testings is now available at these ProHEALTH’s drive-thru locations:

Fort Hamilton

100-33 Fourth Ave. in Brooklyn

Gramercy Park

291 Third Ave. in Manhattan

Yorkville

1601 Third Ave. (at East 90th Street) in Manhattan

Little Neck

254-61 Nassau Blvd. in Queens

Jericho

555 N. Broadway in Jericho, Long Island

Riverhead

1149 Old Country Road in Riverhead, Long Island

ProHEALTH said rapid testing is also available for in-clinic visits at all 27 of its New York area urgent-care locations.

Head to their website for all locations and more information on testing.