6 new drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing sites open across NYC, Long Island

NEW YORK — ProHEALTH Urgent Care opened six new drive-thru COVID-19 rapid-testing sites Thursday across New York City and Long Island.
The independent, physician-led group said it opened the new sites as part of efforts “to expand testing to the masses and flatten the curve amid a surge of cases in our region.”
Patients at drive-thru testing sites are able to register electronically in their cars and be tested simply by rolling down their window.
Test results can be received “in mere minutes,” the organization said.
The drive-thru rapid testings is now available at these ProHEALTH’s drive-thru locations:
Fort Hamilton
100-33 Fourth Ave. in Brooklyn
Gramercy Park
291 Third Ave. in Manhattan
Yorkville
1601 Third Ave. (at East 90th Street) in Manhattan
Little Neck
254-61 Nassau Blvd. in Queens
Jericho
555 N. Broadway in Jericho, Long Island
Riverhead
1149 Old Country Road in Riverhead, Long Island
ProHEALTH said rapid testing is also available for in-clinic visits at all 27 of its New York area urgent-care locations.
Head to their website for all locations and more information on testing.