6 arrested during coronavirus inspection at Long Island restaurant: police

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Six people were arrested at a Long Island restaurant late Friday night during a State Liquor Authority inspection related to coronavirus regulations, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

State and local inspectors arrived at the Y & Y Latin Grill in Amityville around 10:52 p.m., police said.

During the inspection, it was discovered that several security guards were working at the restaurant without the proper license to do so, officials said.

A security guard and several patrons also were allegedly in possession of controlled substances.

Restaurant manager Yannibel Segovia, 29, was charged with two counts disorderly premise and failure to maintain proprietary security guard license to employ guards, police said.

Security guard Ramon Gomez, 41, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Another restaurant employee, 30-year-old Oscar Benitez, was charged with working as a security guard without a license, police said.

Two patrons, 29-year-old Anthony Marquez and 39-year-old Godo Guardado, were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree as well, police said.

Gerson Ramirez, 22, another restaurant patron, was charged with marijuana possession.

The inspectors also issued 25 liquor authority violations and the Town of Babylon issued 17 building, fire and code violations, and the Y & Y Latin Grill was shut down, police said.

The state has been cracking down on bars and restaurants that do not follow coronavirus guidelines in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.