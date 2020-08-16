55 bar, restaurant violations in NYC, LI so far this weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — With a total of 55 violations issued on Friday and Saturday, New York City and Long Island continue to be the focus of a state crackdown on bars and restaurants not following coronavirus reopening guidelines, according to the governor’s office.

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,344 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Friday and 1,170 on Saturday. Twenty-two violations were issued on Friday and 33 on Saturday, per the governor’s office.

Brooklyn and Manhattan had the highest number of violations with 20 and 12, respectively, over the two-day period. The Bronx had 10 violations, Queens had four and Nassau County had nine.

The crackdown continues amid more record-low coronavirus data in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said continued enforcement of coronavirus executive orders and the phased reopening plan are key in keeping COVID-19 numbers low.

There were 607 newly reported cases from 77,692 tests on Saturday, a positive rate of .78%. New York’s positive rate has now been below 1% for nine consecutive days, Cuomo said on Sunday.

A positive rate of 1% or higher means that every new case leads to at least one additional new case.

“New York State is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data — not politics or opinion — is the only effective way to deal with this virus,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. “But, we must not become complacent and risk slipping backwards — everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly, and stay New York Tough.”

Six more deaths were reported in New York on Sunday. The state’s pandemic death toll is above 25,200.