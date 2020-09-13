$50 fine for refusing to wear a mask on MTA subways, buses, trains begins Monday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Subway, train and bus riders in New York who refuse to wear a mask will face a hefty fine beginning Monday.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced last week that MTA police and the NYPD will issue $50 fines for non-compliance with its mandatory face covering policy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone who is seen not wearing a mask will receive a warning to put one on before they are fined, Interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg said.

Those without masks will also be offered a free face covering, but they risk being fined if they refuse.

Fines will not be issued to people who are seen wearing their masks incorrectly, according to Feingberg.

The fine is meant to target a “small number” of people who refuse to wear a mask even if a free one is available at the station, on a bus or from an officer, she said.

The MTA has distributed over 4 million masks on buses, subways, Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road, according to MTA Chairman Pat Foye. Compliance with the agency’s mask policy is over 90% across all transit hubs, he said.