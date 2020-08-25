5 states removed from NY’s COVID-19 quarantine list; Guam added: Cuomo

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York has allowed five states to fall off the tri-state’s implemented travel advisory, while a U.S. territory has been added.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana have been removed from the list.

Meanwhile, Guam has met the metrics for new coronavirus cases to be included on the list.

The advisory applies to states that have an infection rate above 10 cases per 100,000 people, or if 10% of the total population tests positive. Both metrics will be monitored on a rolling seven-day average.

As of Aug. 25 there are currently 28 states and three territories that meet the criteria:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

Cuomo said New York’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests was below 1% for the 18th straight day Monday.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut imposed a 14-day quarantine on people traveling to the tri-state area from states with a high transmission rate of coronavirus.

The advisory also applies to tri-state area residents who are traveling back to their home state from areas with a high rate of transmission.

The travel advisory comes as all three states continue to make great strides in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The tri-state area was considered the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases in March and April soared into the hundreds of thousands and the death toll continued to climb for weeks.