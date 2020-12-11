346,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected to be delivered to NY, Cuomo says

Vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, rest on a lab table at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle on Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW YORK — About 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered to New York later this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The nearly 350,000 doses will be in addition to Pfizer’s 170,000 doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo said.

“The vaccine is coming, and we’re ready to administer it.”

The announcement comes as New York’s Clinical Advisory Task Force on the vaccine unanimously approved FDA decision to move forward with Pfizer vaccine, Cuomo said.

New York is expected to receive 170,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine imminently, likely Sunday or Monday, Gov. Cuomo said.

Despite news of a vaccine arriving in the coming days and weeks, the governor acknowledged the state will need a public education campaign to battle the ongoing skepticism of taking a vaccine.

Outreach efforts to the Black, Brown and underserved communities will also be made as it has been often overlooked.

Moderna filed for FDA emergency use authorization after primary analysis in the vaccine showed 94.5% effectiveness in preventing the infection.