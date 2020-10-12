4 NJ MVC locations temporarily close due to COVID-19 infections

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Four New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission facilities have temporarily closed due to COVID-19 infections.

At least one employee tested positive for the coronavirus in each location, prompting the agency to close those facilities through at least the end of the week.

The following locations are affected:

Paterson Licensing Center will be closed until Friday, Oct. 16.

North Bergen Licensing Center will be closed until Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Newark Regional/Licensing Center will be closed until Friday, Oct. 16.

Eatontown Licensing/Regional Center will be closed until Oct. 24. Eatontown road test operations are in a separate facility and will remain open for appointments. The Eatontown Inspection Station will be closed Oct. 13, but will reopen for normal operations on Oct. 14.



The closures come the MVC has faced criticism over long lines for in-person transactions.

New Jersey shut down MVC facilities in March to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

When MVC locations reopened in July, the agency was met with long lines. Even though the MVC warned that there would be long lines, people still showed up in droves.

For a list of all MVC locations, click here.

Several months have passed, and many locations have still experienced long lines of customers. The commission’s website displays which locations have reached capacity for the day and cannot take more customers.

The commission has continued to urge customers to use NJMVC.gov for transactions that do not require in-person appointments, such as renewing or replacing licenses and registrations, or changing their address and more.