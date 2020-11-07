3,500+ COVID-19 cases in NY reported Saturday, 18 deaths

Coronavirus

covid-19, cuomo.jpg

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered a “containment area” for New Rochelle amid the novel coronavirus outbreak Mar. 10, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York announced another 3,587 COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Gov. Cuomo said the state’s positivity rate was 2.19%.

Cuomo also announced 18 new deaths due to the coronavirus.

With many New Yorkers on the streets reacting to the 2020 Presidential Election results, Cuomo has advised New Yorkers to be extra careful.

“If you’re out tonight, be safe,” he said. “COVID is out there too.”

There are 1,381 total hospitalizations currently in the state.

