3,500+ COVID-19 cases in NY reported Saturday, 18 deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York announced another 3,587 COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Gov. Cuomo said the state’s positivity rate was 2.19%.
Today’s update on the numbers:— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020
Of the 163,291 tests reported yesterday, 3,587 were positive (2.19% of total).
Total hospitalizations are at 1,381.
Sadly, there were 18 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zuNCxYguI6
Cuomo also announced 18 new deaths due to the coronavirus.
With many New Yorkers on the streets reacting to the 2020 Presidential Election results, Cuomo has advised New Yorkers to be extra careful.
“If you’re out tonight, be safe,” he said. “COVID is out there too.”
If you’re out tonight, be safe. COVID is out there too.#MaskUp.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 8, 2020
Protect yourself and your community. https://t.co/AxcsuvcOdV
There are 1,381 total hospitalizations currently in the state.