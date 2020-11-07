3,500+ COVID-19 cases in NY reported Saturday, 18 deaths

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered a “containment area” for New Rochelle amid the novel coronavirus outbreak Mar. 10, 2020.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York announced another 3,587 COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Gov. Cuomo said the state’s positivity rate was 2.19%.

Sadly, there were 18 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zuNCxYguI6 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020

With many New Yorkers on the streets reacting to the 2020 Presidential Election results, Cuomo has advised New Yorkers to be extra careful.

“If you’re out tonight, be safe,” he said. “COVID is out there too.”

If you’re out tonight, be safe. COVID is out there too.#MaskUp.



Protect yourself and your community. https://t.co/AxcsuvcOdV — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 8, 2020

