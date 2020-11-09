2nd coronavirus wave arrives in NJ; NYC ‘getting dangerously close’

A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

After days of climbing reports of coronavirus cases, the second wave of COVID-19 arrived in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Next door, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned the city is on the brink of a second COVID-19 wave. It’s “dangerously close.”

“We can stop a second wave if we act immediately, but we have one last chance and everyone has to be a part of it,” de Blasio said. “Just like you fought back the coronavirus after March and April, brought the city back, made it one of the safest places in the country. We have to do that again and we have to act urgently.”

His announcement came even as a Brooklyn red zone was downgraded to an orange zone.

New Jersey reported 2,075 new cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 256,653. More than 9,500 new cases have been reported since last Thursday: an average of 2,381 a day for each of the past four days.

“A second wave is here. This is our reality,” Murphy said. “We must redouble our efforts and recommit to the practices that have gotten us this far – social distancing, washing our hands, and wearing our masks.”

The U.S. surpassed a bleak milestone Monday with 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases of the virus across the country, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins.