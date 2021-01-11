24-hour NYC vaccine sites open as eligibility expands statewide

Vaccination hubs open in New York City as of Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

NEW YORK CITY — Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened in New York City as New York prepared to widen vaccine eligibility to people over 75 and frontline workers including teachers and police officers.

The two vaccination sites that opened Sunday in Brooklyn and the Bronx will operate by appointment 24 hours a day, seven days a week, starting Monday.

The sites are located at the Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx and the Brooklyn Army Terminal Annex Building in Brooklyn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio toured the vaccine hub at Bathgate Industrial Park.

He has vowed to set up a total of 250 city-run vaccination sites by the end of January with the goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses this month.

Three other vaccination hubs in New York City are also open Monday and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccination hub locations:



South Bronx Educational Campus at 701 Saint Ann’s Ave.

Bushwick Educational Campus at 400 Irving Ave.

Hillcrest High School at 160-05 Highland Ave., Jamaica, Queens