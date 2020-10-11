20 coronavirus restriction summonses issued; 4 arrests: Sheriff’s Office

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS, N.Y. — New York City deputy sheriffs arrested four people and issued 20 civil summonses as well as 13 criminal summonses Saturday night while enforcing the city’s coronavirus restrictions, officials said.

Thirteen of the civil summonses were issued in red cluster zones and three were issued in yellow zones, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Six of the red zone summonses were related to the state’s ban on large gatherings and carry a fine of up to $15,000, officials said.

Four additional civil summonses were issued outside of the Queens cluster zone when deputies broke up an illegal rave with a DJ and hookah in Cunningham Park, per the Sheriff’s Office. Four arrests were made at the park and 13 criminal court appearance tickets were issued for misdemeanor offenses.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to step up enforcement of new restrictions placed on residents and business owners in Brooklyn and Queens coronavirus clusters as officials continue to push back against a spike in cases in the boroughs.

Saturday’s summonses are in addition to 13 that were issued in cluster zones on Friday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.