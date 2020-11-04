2 states added to NJ, CT COVID-19 quarantine list

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Two more states have been added to the New Jersey and Connecticut’s travel advisory, officials announced Tuesday.

Washington and Oregon are the latest additions to the list. No states or territories have been removed from the list.

Neighboring states Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware now meet the criteria for New Jersey’s travel advisory.

Because of the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between New Jersey and the three states, a 14-day quarantine is not reasonable in all instances.

Non-essential travel to and from these states, however, is highly discouraged at this time. Connecticut is also discouraging non-essential travel to and from New Jersey, but are not mandating that travelers quarantine due to the interconnected nature of the region and economy. Massachusetts will be included on New Jersey’s advisory, but not Connecticut’s based on the same criteria, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

New York, which was once part of the tri-state advisory, enacted a new coronavirus testing requirement Wednesday.

Anyone traveling to New York must have proof of a negative test dated within three days of arriving in the state. Travelers must also quarantine for at least three days upon arrival and get another COVID-19 test on the fourth day, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

If the test is negative, the mandatory quarantine ends. If the test is positive, the mandatory quarantine continues and contact tracing efforts will be deployed.

The advisory applies to states that have an infection rate above 10 cases per 100,000 people, or if 10% of the total population tests positive. Both metrics will be monitored on a rolling seven-day average.

As of Nov. 3, there are currently 41 states and two territories that meet the criteria for quarantining on return to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut imposed a 14-day quarantine on people traveling to the tri-state area from states with a high transmission rate of coronavirus.

The advisory also applies to tri-state area residents who are traveling back to their home state from areas with a high rate of transmission.

The travel advisory comes as all three states continue to make great strides in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The tri-state area was considered the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases in March and April soared into the hundreds of thousands and the death toll continued to climb for weeks.