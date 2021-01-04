2 COVID-19 vaccination ‘mega-sites’ to open in New Jersey on Friday

NEW JERSEY — Two of New Jersey’s six COVID-19 vaccination “mega-sites” will open on Friday, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Monday.

One site is located at Rockaway Townsquare in Morris County and the other is at Rowan College of South Jersey, Sewell in Gloucester County.

Each site will provide 1,000 doses per week for those eligible for the vaccine under the state’s 1a population category, which includes health care workers as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

“This includes all individuals whether you work at a facility or in the community,” Persichilli said Monday during a coronavirus briefing. “You may work at a dentist office, an urgent care center or you may be in community nursing or visitation — you can get vaccinated at one of the 200 sites currently available.”

Four additional vaccination “mega-sites” are expected to open across the state.

Atlantic County: Atlantic City Convention Center

Atlantic City Convention Center Bergen County: Racetrack at Meadowlands, East Rutherford

Racetrack at Meadowlands, East Rutherford Burlington County: Moorestown Mall

Moorestown Mall Middlesex County: New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he anticipates the sites providing vaccinations to residents eligible within each phase of the state’s distribution plan as well as to the general public when doses are more widely available.

Information regarding vaccination sites will continue to be updated at covid19.nj.gov/pages/vaccine.

As of Monday, New Jersey has administered more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines, Murphy said.

Additionally, health care workers in Newark received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, making them the first in the state to be fully vaccinated against the virus.