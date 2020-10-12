Iona and Marist colleges go remote amid coronavirus outbreaks

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Two colleges north of New York City are holding classes remotely, suspending in-person activities and barring visitors after detecting multiple cases of the coronavirus.

Iona College in Westchester County said it was moving classes online for two weeks starting Monday after identifying 58 cases.

The Catholic college said in an online posting that the uptick was among athletic teams and that the virus was transmitted through a “single, isolated event.”

“While our positive test number does not approach the New York State threshold forcing colleges to move to virtual instruction, we are acting decisively to protect our community,” the school wrote in the statement.

Iona said it will hold virtual-only classes through Oct. 26.

Meanwhile, Marist College in Poughkeepsie announced its initial lockdown Thursday after learning of coronavirus cases stemming from a weekend off-campus gatherings.

On Sunday, the college extended lockdown restrictions until Tuesday.