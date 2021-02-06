1st COVID-related death in US occurred 1 year ago

Saturday marks one year since the first coronavirus-related death in the United States.

A 57-year-old woman died in California’s Santa Clara County. Autopsy results later revealed that the woman, identified by family members as Patricia Dowd, of San Jose, had COVID-19.

Dowd had not recently traveled outside of the country to a coronavirus outbreak area.

Her death came some three weeks before health officials in the Seattle area announced what were believed at the time to be the first U.S. deaths from the virus.

More than 459,500 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. since then. Over 26,815,000 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

