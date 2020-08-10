19 NY bar, restaurant violations Sunday brings weekend total to 79

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Bars and restaurants in New York City and on Long Island continue to receive violations from a state task force enforcing the governor’s coronavirus executive orders.

Nineteen violations were issued on Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Of those, seven were in the Bronx, three in Queens, two in Manhattan, one Brooklyn and six in Suffolk County.

The violations are in addition to 60 that were issued on Friday and Saturday, bringing the weekend total to 79. There were 34 violations on Friday night and 26 additional violations on Saturday, according to the governor’s office.

“New York City, we need the NYPD to step up. I understand the sheriff’s office is helpful and that’s good news but the sheriff’s office is relatively small – it’s like 150 people. NYPD is something like 35,000 people,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This is an enforcement issue. It’s not an informational issue. People have the information. They know what they’re supposed to be doing and what they’re not supposed to be doing. This is an enforcement issue and I need the local governments and the local Police Departments to do the enforcement. It’s that simple.”

Cuomo has been cracking down on bars and restaurants that allow overcrowding or do not follow mask rules in an effort to keep the state’s COVID-19 numbers low.

“We need to protect the extraordinary progress New Yorkers have made,” he tweeted Sunday morning. “What we are doing is working. We need to stay smart and stay cautious.”

Industry group Hospitality Cares spokesperson Fernando Mateo said these businesses, already suffering financially, are being punished for things they can’t control. He had harsh words for Cuomo.

“He’s being ruthless. He is putting them up against the wall, shooting them all down and killing everyone of them,” said Mateo.

In addition to fines, some bars and restaurants have even had their liquor licenses suspended indefinitely.

“There’s a party on every block, hundreds of people. Why aren’t these people getting arrested, fined, summonsed? Don’t pick on the small business owner,” said Mateo. “These restaurant owners are desperate; they’re desperate to pay their bills; they’re desperate to feed their families; they’re desperate to be in business and it’s not their fault if people gather on public streets on sidewalks where they have no jurisdiction whatsoever.”

Mateo also said the violations are disproportionately affecting minority business owners and refered to the inspectors as “spies.”

“They are in restaurants every single day if you’re going to Jackson Heights, Astoria, Washington Heights, Inwood, Williamsburg, Bed-Stuy, they’re everywhere where people of color are,” he said.

While the state’s coronavirus numbers remain low, the governor said that’s precisely why he has been cracking down on bars and restaurants.

“Protect the progress,” Cuomo repeatedly said Sunday.

Of the 54,002 tests reported to the state on Sunday, only 476 were positive for a positivity rate of .88%. Total hospitalizations fell to 535 and two deaths were reported statewide.