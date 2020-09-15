15,000 new COVID-19 cases prevented by NYC contact tracing program: mayor

Maryama Diaw, a contact tracer with New York City’s Health + Hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic, sets up her remote calling system at her home before reaching out to potential patients on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in New York.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — New York City’s Test and Trace Corps. has prevented up to 15,000 new possible coronavirus cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Nearly 80% of people testing positive for the virus are completing the Test and Trace Corps’ intake process, surpassing the city’s initial benchmarks for the program, according to the mayor.

De Blasio said the more people who get tested, the more the city can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor encouraged folks to call the Test and Trace Corps. hotline, at 212-268-4319, for information or questions about the program. The hotline is staffed every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

