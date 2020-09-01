13 SUNY Fredonia students suspended for ignoring COVID-19 safety protocols

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Over a dozen students at SUNY Fredonia are being suspended for having “clearly ignored” the school’s COVID-19 safety protocols, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, 13 SUNY Fredonia students have been suspended who clearly ignored COVID-19 safety protocols. Again, this is a small number of students — but their actions have a broader impact on the entire college community,” said Malatras in a statement, commending Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison. “Most of our students understand the responsibility they have to their classmates, teachers, and the community at large. We will continue to send a collective message across SUNY that we will do everything in our power to stop a small fraction of students from ruining the fall semester for everyone else.”

The school did not detail the severity of the punishments. This comes after over 100 students tested positive at SUNY Oneonta over the weekend. That campus now has to be shut down for two weeks.

Malatras added that SUNY Fredonia is working to research and test for the virus and will continue taking it seriously.

“And, with an aggressive pooled surveillance testing regimen developed at Upstate Medical University now being utilized at SUNY Fredonia, we will monitor the situation on campus and be prepared to take further actions if they are needed to keep the campus safe and contain this virus.”

