13 summonses issued in NYC coronavirus cluster zones Friday: Sheriff’s Office

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Deputy sheriffs issued 13 civil summonses in New York City’s coronavirus cluster zones on Friday, according to the agency.

Six of the offenses were in a yellow zone, three were in an orange zone and four were in a red zone, per the Sheriff’s Office. Information regarding the location and nature of the offenses was not disclosed since there was no criminality involved.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to step up enforcement of new restrictions placed on residents and business owners in Brooklyn and Queens coronavirus clusters as officials continue to push back against a spike in cases in the boroughs.

NYC COVID hot spots: The difference between red, orange zones

A task force created by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, did not report any enforcement violations in New York City on Friday.

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 722 establishments in New York City and Long Island.

Eight establishments on Long Island were issued violations, including six in Suffolk County and two in Nassau County, according to the governor’s office.

