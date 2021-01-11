104-year-old New Rochelle nursing home resident receives COVID-19 vaccine

Mary Mignona (right), a 104-year-old resident at the United Hebrew of New Rochelle, received the COVID-19 vaccine.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues nationwide, a nursing home in New Rochelle administered its first vaccines to residents and staff, including a 104-year-old woman who has lived through two pandemics.

The United Hebrew of New Rochelle gave its first dose of Pfizer vaccines to 219 residents and short-term rehabilitation patients and about 133 staff members.

Mary Mignona, a 104-year-old patient at the facility, was among the vaccine recipients.

She was born in 1916 and survived the flu pandemic in 1918. Mignona tested positive for COVID-19 in the fall and was isolated for two weeks, but remained largely asymptomatic and eventually recovered, according to the facility.

“It’s amazing to be a two-time pandemic survivor,” she said.

“I’m very happy to be vaccinated. Now I’m looking forward to seeing my family in-person.”

New Rochelle was once considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in March, and the United Hebrew of New Rochelle has cared for hundreds of patients since the beginning of the pandemic.