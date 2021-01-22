100-year-old Staten Island woman survives COVID-19

At 100-years-young, Tina Pignataro, a COVID-19 patient, beat the odds and was discharged from a Staten Island emergency field hospital.

STATEN ISLAND — One Staten Islander is adding a new chapter to her incredible story after beating the odds and surviving COVID-19 at the age of 100.

Tina Pignataro, 100, of Staten Island, was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 on Dec. 2.

She celebrated her 100th birthday with the nurses and staff at the field hospital at Staten Island University Hospital on Dec. 6.

Pignataro and her sister, Marie, who was hospitalzed at the same field hospital, were discharged to fanfare on Jan. 11.

Dr. Srikant Polepalli, medical director of Staten Island University Hospital, East called Pignataro an inspiration.

“Tina’s a remarkable patient with a remarkable story,” he said. “She was born at the end of the Spanish flu and now she’s here living through the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s very soft-spoken, but she’s a very strong fighter.”

But her miraculous fight against COVID-19 isn’t the only thing that makes Pignataro’s story remarkable.

She was born in Italy and migrated to the United States with her family in 1923.

She raised her three siblings after the passing of their mother, and has lived in her Staten Island home through it all — for more than 90 years.

Ate the age of 75, Tina met the love of her life, Eddie Colucci. The two were married for 25 years before Eddie’s passing in 2018, when he was 99.

The emergency COVID-19 hospital in Staten Island was reopened in November to address rising coronavirus cases there.