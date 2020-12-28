$1 million fine, license revocation for vaccine fraud in NY: Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York health care providers and workers who commit COVID-19 vaccine fraud will face a fine of up to $1 million and revocation of all state licenses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The governor said he will sign an executive order ensuring the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is done properly.

“We will not tolerate any fraud in the vaccination process,” Cuomo said. “Anyone who engages in fraud is going to be held accountable.”

The penalties will apply to health care providers as well as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and any other licensed health care professional who commits fraud, the governor said.

“So, if you engage in fraud on this vaccine, we will remove your license to practice in the state of New York,” he added.

The announcement comes following a criminal investigation into ParCare, a New York health care provider accused of misrepresenting the business to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine then moving doses around the state and administering them to people who are not yet eligible to receive them, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said.

ParCare’s case was referred to the New York Attorney General’s Officer for further investigation, Cuomo said Monday.

