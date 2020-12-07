‘She’s the First’ nonprofit founders share their knowledge, experience in new book

New York — Nonprofit organization She’s the First has been helping educate and empower girls in more than 20 countries for more than a decade.

Tammy Tibbetts and Christen Brandt started the nonprofit that has an impact on more than 10 thousand girls every day.

“We team up with local organizations around the world to make sure that girls are educated, respected and heard,” explained Tibbetts.

They say making sure girls stay enrolled in school is especially important during the pandemic.

“All around the world prior to this pandemic, we knew there were 130 million girls who were out of school,” said Brandt. “The Malala Fund reported that we`re looking at 20 million more girls who are not going to go back to school after this pandemic.”

Brandt told PIX11’s Tamsen Fadal making sure these girls return to the classroom will take some time.

“When schools reopen, this problem `doesn’t fix itself. We’re really looking at a setback of 20 years in terms of progress in the realm of girls’ rights and girls’ education, so we have a lot of work ahead of us, “ she explained.

That work includes helping others make a change in the world, with their new book, “Impact.”

It teaches the mindset that they used to start She’s the First: to encourage others to figure out how they can make a difference in the world.

“‘Impact’ is a book that we wrote because over the course of these last 10 years running She’s the First, the most common question we were asked was ‘what can I do to help?’,” explained Brandt.

Tibbetts said that’s what this book is about.

“About unlocking that potential that everybody has, to contribute their unique resources and gifts to the causes that they care about the most,” she explained.

They say ‘Impact’ was written to guide people through that process and then teach them how to create an action plan that works, adding that no one is too small to make a change.

“Everyone is a changemaker: that is what we truly believe, and we all have something unique to give,” stressed Tibbetts. “We all have unique life stories that point us towards causes that we care about and we hope that this book kind of lights a fire under everyone to set bigger goals.”

You can click here to learn more about their new book, and visit the She’s the First website for more information on the organization and how you can help.

