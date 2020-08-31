Motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein uses spirituality, meditation to inspire others

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Gabrielle Bernstein is a motivational speaker who uses meditation and spirituality to help people across the world figure out their purpose.

She hit rock bottom 15 years ago and credits her spiritual path with helping her get sober and find her purpose, which she says it to be a source of love and inspiration in the world. Bernstein is the embodiment of resilience: a New York Times Best Seller, an international spirit and self-proclaimed “spirit junkie.”

During the time of coronavirus and lockdown, Bernstein still sees opportunity despite the difficulty.

“There is an idea of ‘how am I going to survive this,’ but what about ‘how can I thrive in this,’” explained Bernstein.

While it’s not always easy, Bernstein is teaching people how to do it. She has multiple Best-Selling books and, for the first time, an Audible Original aptly titled, “You Are The Guru: 6 Messages to Move You Through Difficult Time with Certainty and Faith.”

“It`s a book on how to move through difficult times with faith and ease,” said Bernstein.

Bernstein has always been honest with her audience about the tough times and this one is no different.

“We have to become very conscience of our daily routine, because if we don’t have a routine, we can easily go into a state of depression,” she said.

Bernstein recommends a routine that incorporates mindfulness.

“Whether it’s meditation or journaling or reading a personal growth book of some kind,” she said. “Of course physical activity of any kind is going to be extremely crucial at this time.”

As a new mom, Bernstein’s routine now includes her 19-month-old son, Oliver.

“The one thing I never miss, no matter what’s going on in my life, is I have a 40-minute meditation practice at 12 o’ clock every single day and I do not miss it,” said Bernstein. “It’s what’s gotten me through this entire with a lot of grace and peace.”

A Lululemon ambassador, Bernstein can be found teaching meditation on the MIRROR, a home gym which has become extremely popular during quarantine.

Bernstein has figured out a way to connect to people during the pandemic without a physical stage. Each week she hosts “Dear Gabby” on Instagram Live. No questions are off limits.

“They ask me anything and one of my great gifts I want to bring to the world, as much as I can and in the most unique ways that I can, is to be able to ask any questions with confidence, “ said Bernstein.

Bernstein says when people lean towards joy, they are guided.

“Even in the midst of the most difficult circumstances, when we lean into joy so much more can be presented to us,” she said.

To learn more about Gabrielle Bernstein and her new book, you can visit her website by clicking here.

