Josie Maran talks being a cosmetics CEO, pioneering the ‘clean makeup’ movement

Josie Maran is a trailblazer in the world of clean makeup and skin care. She started her cosmetics line more than a decade ago with a goal of creating healthy beauty products with a focus on natural ingredients.

“I wanted to prove that you could be high end, non-toxic,” she said, adding that she wanted products to be clean and good for people.

Before becoming the CEO of a successful cosmetics company, Maran was a successful model. She graced magazine covers and fashion ads. During shoots, she would ask makeup artists if they could use cosmetics that were non-toxic or all-natural.

“They said it was impossible to have something that was good for you and good enough for a makeup artist at the same time,” Maran said. “So I went on a mission to figure it out. I invested all my own money into it.”

That investment nearly cost her everything, but then Sephora picked up the Maran collection, with its signature ingredient: Argan Oil.

“It was crazy popular, sold out,” Maran said. “Started the whole, what I call the ‘rev-oil-lution.'”

Argan Oil is harvested from nuts that fall from the Argan tree, which only grows in Morocco. Studies show it can be used as a moisturizer and have anti-inflammatory effects on the skin. Maran worked for years with labs to create an array of products featuring the oil.

“We came up with this air whipped process where we turn oil into whipped cream and now this is our best seller,” said Maran.

The Josie Maran Cosmetics brand brings in millions each year and has built a huge following on the shopping channel QVC over the last decade. Now, it’s expanding to more than 600 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.

“I’m still 100% self-funded and we are just like a woman run, happy joyful tribe,” explained Maran.

Her tribe ignited the surge in the ‘clean beauty’ market. Maran strives to make a change in the environment too, partnering with the recycling company Terracycle.

“That’s what’s kept us going. I think people just love the product, they love the brand, you know, we have good values, we take care of people,” explained Maran,.“Educating you about health and non-toxic chemicals: just teaching and kind of pushing, pioneering things that are good for us.”

Maran has also been giving back during the pandemic. Her company has donated more than 40,000 body butter products to fron-tline workers. If you want to learn more about Josie Maran Cosmetics, you can visit their website by clicking here.

