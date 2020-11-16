From being homeless to making millions: Mimi G builds thriving business with online sewing tutorials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Mimi G Ford, also known as Mimi G, has been the queen of online Do-It-Yourself fashion for years.

“I’ve built a huge community of hundreds of thousands of people, men and women, who sew,” she explained.

At the height of the COVID pandemic, Mimi G released a tutorial on how to sew a face mask. That video got more than 2 million views. Mimi G’s life is a truly inspirational rags-to-riches story.

“I grew up in Chicago and then ran away from home at 15. I ended up in Los Angeles,” explained Mimi G.

She was a single, teenage mother, panhandling to feed her young daughter. Mimi G said she even ended up homeless multiple times.

“In between those times, I tried to work wherever I could, do whatever I could to sort of stay afloat,” she said.

Mimi G eventually landed steady work in film production and that’s when she started a blog about sewing, a hobby she learned as a kid. Her blog focused on the clothes she was creating for herself, after having problems finding pieces that properly fit her body type.

“Within that first year of starting Mimi G Style back in 2012, I went from maybe a thousand page views a month to over a million page views in the first year,” she explained.

Now, Mimi G Style is getting around a million page views a month. The blog led to a YouTube page filled with sewing tutorials, teaching women how to make everything from pencil skirts to dresses.

“What I noticed was that people needed sort of a foundation,” Mimi explained. “So I designed Sew It Academy so that anybody can join without having any sort of experience.”

Mimi G launched the Sew It Academy in 2016. The online sewing school costs between $12 and $18 dollars a month. It offers step-by-step instruction giving students the tools to create their own clothes.

“Students that have been with me going on five years now are making tailored coats,” she explained.

A few months ago, they made a Chanel inspired jacket.

With more than 17,000 students enrolled in the Sew It Academy, and millions of fans and followers across social media, this changemaker turned her relaxing hobby into a thriving fashion empire.

Mimi G is in the middle of writing her first book, which is scheduled to be released late next year.


