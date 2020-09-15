Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

It was started in 1968 by Congress as ‘Hispanic Heritage Week,’ but was later expanded to a full month commemoration in 1988.

The celebration begins in the middle of September because it coincides with national independence days in several Latin American countries: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica celebrate theirs on Sept. 15, followed by Mexico on Sept. 16, Chile on Sept. 18 and Belize on Sept 21.

According to Pew Research, the U.S. Hispanic population reached 60.6 million in 2019, up from 50.7 million in 2010.

PIX11 spoke with our own Hispanic news reporters to share their stories of culture and heritage.

