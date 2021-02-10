NYC restaurant owner pays homage with paintings of prominent Black figures

NEW YORK — In honor of Black History Month, artist and restaurant owner Ron Silver combined his love for art and food to pay homage to those who paved the way.

His paintings of prominent historical Black figures will be on display as New York City restaurants reopen for indoor dining this Friday.

Silver’s 14 portraits of iconic African American leaders, including Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and Ray Charles, encourage people to think. This special exhibit will be on display throughout February. Additionally, Silver’s paintings can be found on the walls at Silver’s restaurant, Bubby’s, year round.

If you can’t make it to Bubby’s, all the paintings can also be viewed and purchased on the Ron Silver Studios website . All profits are being donated to The Bubby’s Union Theological Seminary Scholarship Fund, an organization committed to advancing the work of social justice.

