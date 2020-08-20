Yonkers Public Schools to begin school year with remote learning

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

YONKERS, N.Y.— Yonkers public schools will begin their academic year remotely, school officials announced during an emergency meeting Thursday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on New York, the Board of Education and the city of Yonkers “has determined that it is in the best interest of the district students to delay opening of school buildings to students only,” Board of Education Pres. Rev. Steven Lopez said.

The school year would begin with online learning and later transition into hybrid learning, he added.

Beginning Sept. 8, students from Kindergarten through Grade 12 will start their classes remotely.

Teachers will provide remote, online instruction from the school buildings, according to Lopez.

On Sept. 9, Pre-Kindergarten students will participate in a half-day remote orientation and begin online remote instruction the next day.

On Oct. 5, students are expected to transition to hybrid learning in accordance with the city’s school plans, but parents have the opportunity to keep their students opted for full online learning, Rev. Lopez said.

All dates are tentative, pending the COVID-19 pandemic changes and government laws.

“There has been so much talk about what the school year will look like for our students, and working with the Board of Education, teachers, and families, the Yonkers School District has put together a comprehensive plan centered around the safety of our children. As we transition to a new school year, our students will be learning remotely for the first month, while school teachers now will be instructing from the classroom. The District will continue to consider the concerns of families and teachers as we work to having our students return to school learning in a safe academic environment,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement.

On Aug. 7, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced schools may reopen provided that the average rate of positive coronavirus tests is and remains below 5% over a two-week period in the region where the schools are located. However, he later acknowledged that opening schools was “risky and problematic,” especially as flu season approaches.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said the city is prepared for in-person learning to resume on Sept. 10 despite concerns from educators and other elected officials.

De Blasio has since unveiled a Back-to-School Pledge that ensures the safety and health of students and educators and schools will only reopen if they are safe to do so.