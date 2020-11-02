Woman starts fundraiser to give laptops to Harlem students in need

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Halloween was Yasmin Abu’s 17th birthday and she got the sweetest treat she never imagined: her first laptop.

The senior at the Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts in Harlem has big plans for her future. She hopes the new computer will help her realize her dream of becoming a therapist or working for the Administration for Children’s Services.

It was all made possible by Tanesha Grant, the founder of Moms United for Black Lives New York City, who has made it her mission to help children in Harlem get connected after learning about remote learning issues.

Grant told PIX11 she wants each child to know they are somebody.

“You can do anything you want to and you are worthy of every opportunity in this world to become a productive adult,” she said.

Grant’s laptop initiative on GoFundMe has raised enough money to purchase over 20 laptops, but she’s not stopping there.

More than 77,000 devices are needed for New York City public school students. Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said the devices are backordered.

Grant, meanwhile, is planning another giveaway before the holidays.