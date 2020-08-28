Where the city stands on outdoor learning, and keeping kids safe

Reopening Schools

by: , PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — As of Friday, nearly 600 schools have submitted their plans for outdoor learning to the city, as the start of the school year nears.

So far, 58 have been approved.

And while social distancing and protecting students and staff from COVID-19 is the main goal, some say it’s a safety risk in other ways.

“The plan is not well thought out,” said Gregory Floyd, the president of the union that represents school safety agents. “This is just a recipe for disaster.

The schools chancellor said the outdoor learning model won’t work for every school.

