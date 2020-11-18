When will NYC public schools reopen?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City public schools will be closed at least through Thanksgiving, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

He announced that students would switch to remote learning on Thursday. The week after Thanksgiving is the earliest students would return to class, de Blasio said.

“No one is happy about this decision,” de Blasio said. “But we set a very clear standard, and we need to stick to that standard.”

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza sent an email with the news to principals.

“This action, along with other city-wide measures, is a key component to address the concerning rise in COVID-19 transmission rates,” he wrote. “This closure of buildings is temporary; we will work diligently alongside other City agencies and every New Yorker to bring this transmission rate back down and get back to in-person learning as quickly and as safely as possible.”