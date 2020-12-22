When will middle and high school students return to classrooms? The mayor weighs in

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 4: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (Center-R), along with former schools Chancellor Carmen Farina (L), First Lady Chirlane McCray (Center-L), and former Queens Borough President Melinda Katz (R), visits Pre-K classes at Home Sweet Home Children’s School in Queens on September 4, 2014 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Susan Watts-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — With elementary school students and special education students back at New York City public schools, when will the rest of the school system’s student body make it back to buildings?

During his news conference Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wants to get all kids back in classrooms as soon as possible.

“We’re going to start looking at January as a first opportunity for middle school, but it will all depend on what’s happening with the larger health care reality and what our health care leadership is saying,” he said. “So, we’ve got more work to do, but I am very anxious to get our middle schoolers back…”

De Blasio said middle schoolers will likely be the next group to return to classrooms, followed by high schoolers.

While he identified January as a target, the mayor didn’t make any sort of timetable commitment.

“I can’t give you a date yet,” he said. “It’s going to need some more time, but my goal is as soon as humanly possible.”