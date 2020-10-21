When can schools, businesses open in new yellow zones that are shifting from more restricted areas?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — With the governor announcing changes to the state’s Cluster Action Initiative and relaxed guidelines for some areas, some schools and businesses previously closed will be allowed to reopen again.

Schools in areas that are shifting to yellow zones can resume in-person classes on Monday. Businesses now located in yellow zones can reopen as soon as Thursday, a spokeswoman for Cuomo’s office said.

In Brooklyn, where the percent of positive cases decreased from 7.7% down to 5.5%, the previously outlined red zone will remain but the orange zone will become a yellow zone and the borough’s yellow zone will remain.

Cuomo said the state will continue to review data and increase measures in Brooklyn’s red zone but did not offer more details.

The red and orange zones in Queens’ Kew Gardens and Forest Hills cluster, where the positivity rate fell from 4.1% to 2.5%, will become yellow zones. The yellow zone will stay a yellow zone and will expand to include Ozone Park.

The Far Rockaway cluster in Queens, where the positivity rate dropped from 3.2% to 1.8%, will move to an entirely yellow zone.

The red and yellow zones in Orange and Rockland counties, meanwhile, will stay as they are.

In yellow zones, schools remain open with mandatory weekly testing of students, teachers and staff for in-person settings.

Businesses remain open, while mass gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and outdoors, and houses of worship are limited to 50% capacity.

Cuomo announced the initial cluster zones and restrictions in those areas on Oct. 6 to address the rising number of cases.

The action plan broke these geographic zones down by color: Red, orange and yellow.