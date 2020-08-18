What are the effects of remote, blended learning on kids?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Kids had several months of remote learning in the spring and in September, they will have a blended learning curriculum, which still will not be the full amount of hours they would normally get in a typical school day.

According to educators and learning specialists, they may fall behind.

“The one group I have not heard advocated for at all and asked what they think are the children themselves,” said Pedro Dones, a New York City middle school math teacher. “I think children have a possibility of falling behind.”

Dr. Rebecca Mannis is a learning specialist.

“Remote leaning especially impacts children kindergarten to grade three and if they’re not able to understand the textbook, that’s going to affect their ability to learn, take regions exams and other classes in the future,” Mannis said. “Its definitely a concern that kids have less face to face time with their classmates and teachers.”

She added that kids are also confused and are losing discipline, social and interaction skills. That’s why a blended learning curriculum could work, if done properly.

“When we’re in the classroom, we could take a look at where our kids reading skills are and create tools they can do on their own, and have parents reinforce.”

Many educators agree a few days of in-class instruction will be good for kids, but insist September 10 is too soon.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday morning that a lot is coming together, everything is focused on September 10 and there’s time to resolve and questions or concerns.

According to Dones, teachers, parents and city leaders have to show kids they care. If they don’t, kids won’t and if kids start falling behind on their books, not only will it delay their developmental skills, it will have a ripple effect on their college education and careers.

“We risk kids dropping out,” he said. “I think one of the biggest risks in starting in September is the yo-yo effect — having kids feel like they’re going to go in, then some sort of normalcy, then the possibility of another wave hitting and sending them back home.”

As for the blended learning schedules for students, the department of education is expected to release that in the coming days.