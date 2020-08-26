Video: NYC uses toilet paper to check air ventilation at reopening schools

A New York City inspector checks the air ventilation system of school using toilet paper clipped to the end of a yard stick.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — With a budget of $80 billion, New York City is using toilet paper to weigh the welfare of 1.1 million students and 75,000 teachers, as seen in video obtained by PIX11 News.

The video shows two men using toilet paper clipped to the end of a yard stick. The toilet paper is held up to the vents in the ceiling to feel air flow.

This particular classroom, and many others at the Urban Assembly Media High School’s Upper West Side campus, do not have windows.

A worker at the school, who PIX11 will not identify, sent the video out of concern for the rigorous testing promised by the city’s new Ventilation Action Teams.

“We don’t want to put kids’ and adults’ lives at risk, especially in our situation where we don’t have windows,” the worker said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the video Wednesday while visiting a Bronx school during a ventilation inspection.

“I talked this morning with our health folks and they said, ‘yea, it is a matter of making sure if there’s consistent air flow coming out of it and that’s actually the way the CDC recommends you test these things as well,'” the mayor said.

A spokesman for the Department of Education also said the so-called “tissue test” is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Ventilation Action Teams are comprised of licensed professional engineers who are analyzing building ventilation components to determine if they are functioning and what, if any, repairs must be made,” DOE deputy press secretary Nathaniel Styer said in a statement to PIX11. “This includes a ‘tissue test’ which is a CDC recommended way of determining airflow. Air quality tests will be conducted with certified CO2 readers.”

The CDC’s website says, “Several methods that provide visual, qualitative measure of pressure differentials (i.e. airflow direction) include smoke-tube tests or placing flutter strips, ping-pong balls or tissue in the air stream.”

Meanwhile, Urban Assembly officials are working on a plan for outdoor learning, but the logistics have been a challenge.

“We have done everything by the book. We have filed for extensions and been denied. It’s been a bureaucratic nightmare,” the worker said.

Councilman Mark Treyger has called for the city to delay reopening schools, especially ones that cannot afford outdoor learning or rely on PTAs for extra funding.

“Schools don’t have the money and the adequate time to operationalize plans, and a yard stick with toilet paper is further proof of that,” Treyger said. “It’s the height of hypocrisy for a city leader who claims to be progressive and end the tale of two cities to tell parents to go deeper in your pockets if you want to keep yourself safe outdoor learning.”

De Blasio announced on Tuesday the Ventilation Action Teams will be inspecting every room in all school buildings by Sept. 1 as part of the city’s reopening plan for the coming academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The inspections are a critical part of ensuring fresh air is entering a space, being circulated, and is ventilated from the room. They are also in addition to a first round of inspections conducted by custodial engineers last month, according to the DOE.

The inspection results will be posted online by Sept. 4, with some expected by the end of this week, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said.

Rooms and areas that do not pass inspection will not be used until they can be brought up to code, de Blasio has said.

PIX11’s Mark Sundstrom contributed to this report.