UWS PTA discusses plans for outdoor learning

Reopening Schools

by: , Veronica Rosario

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — With about two weeks before the start of school in New York City, nearly one third of students have opted for remote learning, which leaves a majority of students doing hybrid learning.

Schools have until Friday to submit their outdoor plans.

Jaime Cunningham is the Co-Vice President of the PTA at P.S. 165 Robert E. Simon on W. 109th Street in Manhattan.

The Outdoor Space Committee at P.S. 165 had already sent out feelers to our school community to ascertain the level of support for outdoor classrooms

She spoke to PIX11 about how a group of parents at P.S. 165 formed an Outdoor Space planning committee to gauge parent interest in outdoor learning.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYPL celebrates Women's History Month

Movie theater owner talks NYC business reopening

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Chilly Monday before spring-like week ahead

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police

Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit

Senate Democrats and Republicans still split day after COVID-19 Relief Deal vote

Temperatures in the mid-60s this week as spring-like weather returns

Community mourns 10-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in NYCHA building