UWS PTA discusses plans for outdoor learning

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — With about two weeks before the start of school in New York City, nearly one third of students have opted for remote learning, which leaves a majority of students doing hybrid learning.

Schools have until Friday to submit their outdoor plans.

Jaime Cunningham is the Co-Vice President of the PTA at P.S. 165 Robert E. Simon on W. 109th Street in Manhattan.

The Outdoor Space Committee at P.S. 165 had already sent out feelers to our school community to ascertain the level of support for outdoor classrooms

She spoke to PIX11 about how a group of parents at P.S. 165 formed an Outdoor Space planning committee to gauge parent interest in outdoor learning.