UFT president talks reopening of NYC middle schools

NEW YORK CITY — In two weeks, New York City middle-school students will return to the classroom for in-person learning.

However there is still a lot that needs to be done.

President of the United Federation of Teachers, Michael Mulgrew, spoke to PIX11 to discuss what this major milestone means for students and teachers.

Mulgrew said additional testing teams were hired, ensuring him that more testing would be able to be done as middle schools reopen.

With only two weeks left before middle schoolers return to the classroom, many educators may worry they won’t have enough time to receive the vaccine.

Mulgrew said they are constantly monitoring sites and as long as schools have enogu PPE and a COVID-19 response team, everything can work out.

He also said the city and teachers union needs to be transparent with teachers. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, there’s nothing easy about this.”

Teachers have stepped up and become heroes in the middle of this pandemic, according to the UFT president.

As middle schools prepare to reopen, high schools would be next on line.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said more work is needed and it’s a more complex process to reopen them.

Mulgrew agreed, and said they would have to first consider if the city can create even more capacity to do 20% testing on a weekly basis before even thinking to reopen high schools.

A lot of high schools are also being used as vaccination centers, so a lot need to be put into place, Mulgrew said.