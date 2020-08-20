UFT president discusses concerns over NYC school reopening, possible strike

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — In less than a month, more than one million New York City students go back to school. However, whether it’s remote or in-person remains unclear.

The NYC teachers’ union released a list of demands that puts them at odds with the city.

The United Federation of Teachers’ demands revolve around COVID-19 testing, sanitation, ventilation and school nurses, among other issues.

If demands aren’t met by the time schools are set to reopen on Sept. 10, the union said members are prepared to go to court and strike.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew spoke to PIX11 to explain what prompted these demands.

According to Mulgrew, the UFT’s safety demands are extensive, but nothing has really changed from their previous concerns.

The aspect still in the works is testing and plans for what will happen once schools actually reopen, the UFT president said.

Though the city conducts thousands of tests today, Mulgrew also expressed concerns that it won’t be realistic for all students and school staffers to be able to get tested by Sept. 10.

“We’re at war with the virus as a city and our school system is about to reenter that war.”

When asked how realistic a strike would be, Mulgrew said the union made a promise that they would keep students and staffers safe. “We’re not breaking our promise,” but they also hope to avoid a strike.