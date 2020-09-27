The eyes don’t have it: Masks upset classroom communication

by: Associated Press

Pre-school teacher Mikki Laugier wears a protective mask as she guides students in a lesson at P.S. 15 in Red Hook, Brooklyn on Sept. 2, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Masks are as much a part of the new school year as books and pencils amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the face coverings pose a problem for educators who teach students who are deaf, hard of hearing or are learning English.

Experts say the masks might muffle some sounds and students need to see the teacher’s mouth in order to learn how to form words.

Sight also plays a crucial role for deaf and hard-of-hearing students to read speech.

Experts say teachers can speak louder and use videos to aid students. Some also are wearing clear masks, which some districts have provided.

