Teachers union president says school testing system isn’t working as promised

Reopening Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY — The head of the New York City teachers union is not happy with the way testing is being done in New York City public schools, saying the numbers may not be as accurate as we think.

The mayor said Tuesday schools should remain open despite rising positivity rates across the city.

The city’s rigorous weekly testing plan is being used in more than 800 school buildings, and the results have temporary closed down hundreds of schools across the five boroughs.

Since Dec. 7, when Pre-K, elementary and special needs schools opened, roughly 30% of those schools have been closed down because of positive tests.

Despite that, the mayor said schools are one of the safest environments with a positive rate of 0.68%, with more than 100,000 tests.

Michael Mulgrew, the president of the United Federation of Teachers, said COVID-19 testing in schools is falling short.

According to Mulgrew, many schools are not being tested at all, and others are only testing adults, not students, with results coming in past the city’s 24 to 48 hour promise.

He believes opening the middle and high school buildings would only put further pressure on the system.

Mayor Bill de Blasio did not give a date for middle or high schools to open their doors to students again, but said the state will make a final decision based off state data and standards on opening and closing schools.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week

Service dog helps Queens boy with autism thrive

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

NYS budget still in limbo

Brooklyn mom victim of unemployment identity hacker

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Prayer vigil planned as rapper DMX on life support at White Plains hospital