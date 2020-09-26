Teachers, parents protest for students with special needs

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — There was a protest Saturday in Washington Square Park where educators said the reopening of schools for children with disabilities is unsafe and downright unsanitary.

Educators gathered in Washington Square Park, blasting the department of education for failing special education students. They claim some of the buildings in District 75 haven’t been cleaned since the spring. They say not only are classrooms dirty, they lack proper ventilation.

The group held a sign with the names of staff members who have died from COVID-19 earlier this year. The fear now is many children may become infected and spread the disease.

“It makes me very nervous my children are very young and they do have disabilities so they tend to put things in their mouths all the time, they touch everything,” said one teacher who attended the march.

Demonstrators say the solution is to go to remote learning until the DOE can guarantee classrooms and schools are safe.

They say District 75 in particular is a city-wide serving nearly 25,000 students, 87% of whom are students of color. There are concerns that not all children in district have access to WiFi and equipment needed for online learning.

We reached out to the DOE for comment but have not yet heard back.