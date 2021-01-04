State shifts school closure guidelines as teachers call for shutdowns

NEW YORK CITY — Under previous New York state guidelines, if the positivity rate in New York City hit 9% by state metrics, schools were supposed to shut down.

Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that wouldn’t be the case.

The governor said Monday if positivity rates inside schools are lower than that of their community, they can remain open.

The mayor, too, emphasized again Monday that schools are one of the safest spaces — with a COVID-19 positivity level of 0.68% in city schools.

The mayor made no mention of a timetable for middle and high schools to re-open their doors for in person learning. Pre-K, elementary and special needs students are back in classrooms.

The United Federation of Teachers solidarity caucus launch a petition to shut down all schools until teachers are vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said his goal is to vaccinate teachers this month, once the state gives the green light.