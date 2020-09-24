State launches schools ‘COVID-19 Report Card’ website

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The checks and balances program for New York state schools called the Covid-19 Report Card is up and running, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Parents can see how their child’s school and neighborhood are doing in regards to positive tests.

Real time information for New York City schools will not be posted until monthly testing in schools start in October.

The website offers positive cases by date for students and staff by school district. It will also include daily reporting, updated every 24 hours, Cuomo said.

Gareth Rhodes, the Deputy Superintendent & Special Counsel of the New York State Department of Financial Services and a member of New York’s COVID-19 Response Task Force, said of the 93,000 test results across the state, 5,000 were school aged children from ages 5 to 17 — there were 90 positive cases.

Parents should also know students who test positive are not required to show a negative result to return back to school, according to the State Health Commissioner — a 14- day quarantine will do.