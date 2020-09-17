Staff member at LI elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

YAPHANK, N.Y. — A staff member at a Long Island elementary school tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to close for students and staff for the rest of the week, officials said.

The Longwood Central School District was notified that a staff member at Charles E. Walters Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staff member and the students in the classroom have been told to quarantine and not return to school until the district receives clearance, district officials said.

All students involved have been contacted by the administration.

According to the school district, the staffer had limited contact with students and other members in the school building.

In an abundance of caution, however, the school will close for students on Sept. 17 and 18 and will participate in their distance-learning model for both days, the district said.

The building will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and the district will continue to work with the Department of Health to determine if any other measures need to be taken.