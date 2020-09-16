Sorry kids, snow days canceled for upcoming NYC academic year

NEW YORK CITY — Sorry, kids — snow days are off the table for the upcoming academic year.

If there’s snow in the forecast, students will learn from home, according to New York State Education Department guidance. School also won’t be canceled for any other kind of inclement weather. The city usually builds at least one snow day into the year’s academic calendar.

Education Department spokesman Nathaniel Styer said there will also be remote instruction on Election Day.

“As we reopen schools for this critical school year, we are utilizing all of the lessons learned from remote schooling this spring to maximize our students’ instructional time,” Styer said.

