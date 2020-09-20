Some NYC school buildings reopen for in-person classes Monday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Some New York City school buildings will reopen for in-person classes on Monday, but the majority of students will begin the academic year online.

Beginning Monday, children enrolled in the city’s 3-K and pre-kindergarten programs, as well as students in District 75, will return to traditional classrooms for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools in March.

Students who opted into the city’s all-remote program will also start their first full day of online instruction on Monday.

However, older students who opted for the city’s blended learning program, which offers a weekly mix of in-person and remote instruction, will have to wait a bit longer to return to school buildings.

Amid concerns over coronavirus safety protocols and the city’s preparedness, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday that K-5 and K-8 schools will not reopen until Sept. 29 and middle and high schools will not reopen until Oct. 1. Secondary schools and transfer/adult education students are also delayed to Oct. 1.

Initially, all students who opted for blended learning were expected to begin in-person instruction on Monday.

Teachers like Pedro Dones, a middle school teacher in the Bronx, are doing the best they can with what they have been given, as they prepare to welcome kids back in classrooms.

Dones said he doesn’t think the PPE and cleaning supplies he’s been given will last him longer than October.

He hopes other schools are as prepared as his school and faculty are.

While the department of education promised a 30-day supply of PPE to each school, how long the amount of masks, wipes and sanitizer will all last in the coming weeks and months, is still unknown.

A teacher who wanted to remain anonymous sent PIX11 a picture of the supply she was given for the month: a few masks, one bottle of sanitizer and a canister of wipes.

Lisa Highland, an elementary school teacher in Brooklyn, told PIX11 she feels good about the safety of her students because her principal didn’t take any chances. In addition to what DOE provided, she bought her own stash of PPE for teachers and students.

The DOE told PIX11 Sunday supplies are being delivered to educators across the five boroughs, and schools will remain stocked throughout the school year. Custodians will be tasked with monitoring and ordering them.

We’re told the initial order of supplies currently being delivered include: 3.5 million bottles of hand sanitizer, 80,000 canisters of disinfectant wipes, 30,000 cases of disposable gloves, 4 million face-masks, 4,000 pairs of goggles, 151,000 face shields, 45,000 gallons of disinfectant, 2 million isolation gowns, and 70,000 protective suits.

Remote learning is underway, and as schools begin to reopen Monday in phases, many teachers are eager to help their kids meet all of their educational requirements in any way possible, but believe kids and their parents need consistency to do so.

“It’s been really great doing it remote,” said Highland. “I have so many students enthusiastic about learning and happy to be in first grade, it warms my heart.”

“Tthey gotta stop toying with the kids and stop the back and forth,” Dones said.

The teacher’s union, UFT, is advising educators who have concerns about the amount of PPE they received to contact their union chapter leader so the union can stay on top of the city and the supplies being distributed.

Micheal Mulgrew, head of the union, will be at the Mickey Mantle school Monday morning, as the special education school opens its doors to students.