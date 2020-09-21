Schools reopen Monday as parents and teachers reconcile with COVID concerns

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — It was the first day back to classes for 90,000 NYC Public School students, as the city continues to reopen schools in phases during the pandemic.

Monday’s reopening included the city’s youngest and most vulnerable students, and despite the city deeming schools safe, teachers are still calling for them to be shut down.

Parents have their own concerns.

“I’m happy it’s open and I just hope it’s a good school year,” said Beajay Payne, a working mom of three who lives in East Harlem and is concerned about COVID-19 in classrooms, but still sent her special needs son, 13-year old Tyrell, back to school Monday.

It was his first day in a classroom in 6 months.

“He felt good going into the building,” she said.

She told PIX11 he’s autistic and non-verbal, and needed to be reunited with teachers in safe, spaced-out classrooms because he was starting to lose reading, writing and math skills during remote learning.

“He reads on a kindergarten level, does math kindergarten level, and he’s 13, in the 8th grade,” she said. “He’s severely autistic; it’s big challenge in itself.”

The tens of thousands of 3-k, pre-k and special need students went back to 734 school buildings across the five boroughs Monday morning.

The mayor and schools chancellor greeted some little ones before they went into the Mosaic Pre-K Center in Queens.

And Michael Mulgrew, head of the teachers union, was outside of the Mickey Mantle School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, reassuring parents and teachers schools are safe to reopen.

“We’re confident we’re going to open next Tuesday,” he said of the next round of school openings.

Next Tuesday is when elementary school students are expected to return to classrooms, and a few days later, Oct. 1st is when middle school and high school students are expected to return.

According to the teachers union, an additional 2,000 to 3,000 teachers will be needed by then.

Just hours after the first day of in-person instruction Monday, teachers held a rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall, saying schools are still not safe, demanding the city pivot to full remote learning.

“We need to be fully remote until it’s safe,” said one teacher.

As kids continue to head back to classrooms, school leaders are asking parents to make sure they check their kids temperatures before they leave home, and if they are sick, keep them home.